Jefferies Group Has Increased Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG); J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Stake Boosted by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 274.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 51,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 18,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 241,540 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, up from 205,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $182.12. About 141,004 shares traded or 93.34% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10,387 shares to 5,717 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 470,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,024 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Inc invested in 2,015 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 111,651 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 14,884 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,603 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,200 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Northern Tru Corp invested in 1.14 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.13% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 12,899 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 258,243 shares. 4,143 were reported by Syntal Cap Prtn Llc. 5,800 were reported by Korea Investment.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares to 160,940 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,020 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

