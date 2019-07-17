Jefferies Group Has Increased By $1.73 Million Its American Tower New (Call) (AMT) Holding; American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Gray Television (GTN) Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 10.74%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 730,595 shares with $15.61M value, down from 830,595 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 779,173 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN

Jefferies Group Llc increased American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT) stake by 41.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 8,800 shares as American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 30,200 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 21,400 last quarter. American Tower Corp New (Call) now has $92.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.13M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 1.53 million shares to 204,167 valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 13,426 shares and now owns 42,928 shares. Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.21 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

