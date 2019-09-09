Jefferies Group Has Decreased Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holding by $7.84 Million; Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Raised Holding by $461,020

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.77. About 1.89M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 549,921 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 9.63M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,973 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 3,669 shares. 402 were reported by Glenview State Bank Tru Dept. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,035 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv accumulated 0.49% or 1,415 shares. Fragasso Incorporated holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 233 shares. 386,695 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Ashfield Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Cap Lc has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 8,191 shares. Notis invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,057 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc. Capital Intl Limited Ca reported 10,929 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 174,790 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.08% or 283 shares. Birinyi Incorporated holds 15,839 shares or 12.08% of its portfolio.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,700 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 56,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Call) (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Inc has 12,441 shares. Davis R M reported 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Morgan Stanley owns 2.98 million shares. 30,000 were accumulated by S Muoio Ltd. Mariner Lc reported 23,376 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 813,000 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Bessemer Gp reported 1,140 shares. Concourse Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 112,521 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 14,125 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 7.52 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0.04% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Northstar has 0.11% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Sirius XM Radio vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Apple, Fitbit and Alphabet – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.