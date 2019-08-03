Jefferies Group Has Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $41.80 Million; Alcoa (AA) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 96.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 309,629 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 11,871 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 321,500 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $71.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral”. See Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Jefferies Group Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:SEAS) stake by 416,000 shares to 566,000 valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 268,659 shares and now owns 276,159 shares. Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 19,257 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 97,353 shares. Barrett Asset Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Eqis Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,112 shares. Wade G W holds 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,273 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 12,912 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,364 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc holds 0.08% or 2,899 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability reported 11,871 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 33,807 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 83,576 shares. Personal Advisors holds 0% or 2,385 shares. Counsel invested 0.51% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,023 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, June 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

