Jefferies Group Has Cut Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position By $1.33 Million; Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gol Linhas had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 3 to “Buy”. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 73.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 63,352 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 22,648 shares with $478,000 value, down from 86,000 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 1.94M shares traded or 83.19% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ) stake by 57,200 shares to 125,500 valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PRU) stake by 36,300 shares and now owns 53,600 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GLNG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Upgrades GOL’s Credit Ratings – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GOL Equity Finance Prices International Offering of Additional Exchangeable Notes – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GOL Announces Its 2Q19 Earnings Schedule – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A

The stock decreased 6.95% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 1.23M shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 1% TO 3%; 07/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Number of Seats Was Up 1.0% in April; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb International Market Supply Rose 26.9%; 05/04/2018 – GOL announces Investor Update; 05/04/2018 – GOL Expects 1Q Passenger Unit Rev to Be Up 10.5%-11.0% Yr Over Yr; 09/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Adjusts Down Its 2018 Capacity Growth Estimates Until the Arrival of Its 737 Max 8 Aircraft That Burn 15% Less Fuel Than the 737 NG Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15