Jefferies Group Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Lifted Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 7.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 23,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 43,605 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 66,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 1.08M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,548 were accumulated by One Mngmt Limited Co. Archford Strategies Llc has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lenox Wealth reported 0.04% stake. Laurion Lp accumulated 1,005 shares. Capital Mgmt Associates New York accumulated 12,250 shares. M Holding Securities accumulated 1.03% or 55,208 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Company owns 3,047 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 3,084 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 19,230 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Tru Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 45,327 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C accumulated 54,343 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.31% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.43% or 96,200 shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 1,505 shares to 36,970 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (NYSE:PPL) by 30,600 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 416,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).