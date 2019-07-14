Jefferies Group Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $3.92 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Proassurance (PRA) Share Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 76.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,051 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 74,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 313,914 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 67,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 797 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 68,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ProAssurance Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ProAssurance (PRA) Announces Edward L. Rand Jr. as CEO; Names W. Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.04 million shares to 8.96 million shares, valued at $331.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 85,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,541 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 4,418 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 53,068 shares. Intl Grp Inc reported 40,183 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,296 shares. 196 are owned by Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 49,337 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Northern Corp invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,351 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 338,751 shares. Aull And Monroe Corp has 0.26% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 13,990 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). State Street accumulated 0% or 1.73M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 317,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 617,000 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,385 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,645 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2,214 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 43,549 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co holds 2.12% or 278,930 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 144,401 shares. Euclidean Ltd Company invested in 28,400 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.06% or 1.44 million shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 1.79% stake. Delta Cap Management Ltd has 66,098 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.