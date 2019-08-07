Jefferies Group Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $5.06 Million; Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Universal Technical Institute (UTI) as Shares Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 214.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,647 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 9,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210. About 580,960 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 79,610 shares traded or 110.75% up from the average. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,650 shares to 24,150 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year's $-0.52 per share.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

