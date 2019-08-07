Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; Autozone (AZO) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:JEF) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s current price of $19.76 translates into 0.63% yield. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 1.60M shares traded. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has declined 13.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500.

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 250 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 233 reduced and sold stakes in Autozone Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Autozone Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of services and products in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. It has a 6.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services.

The stock increased 1.82% or $19.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.26. About 230,617 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.45 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

