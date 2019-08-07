Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

As Asset Management companies, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.13 N/A 2.03 10.49 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.40% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with average target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.