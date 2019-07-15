Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.23 N/A 2.03 9.31 State Street Corporation 65 1.74 N/A 5.89 10.49

Demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. State Street Corporation’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.63% and an $23 average price target. State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65.57 average price target and a 18.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that State Street Corporation seems more appealing than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors State Street Corporation beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.