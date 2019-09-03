Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 23.39% upside potential and an average target price of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.