Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.24 N/A 2.03 9.31 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.62 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$23 is Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.68%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18.25 consensus price target and a 9.02% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems more appealing than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 22.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.