Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 2.03 10.49 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.58 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. PJT Partners Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than PJT Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PJT Partners Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has an average price target of $23, and a 23.39% upside potential. Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 0.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. looks more robust than PJT Partners Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.