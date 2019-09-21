Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.12 N/A 2.03 10.49 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 6.08 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Oaktree Capital Group LLC on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 18.19% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 10 of the 11 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.