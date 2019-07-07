Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.25 N/A 0.81 17.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.