Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.15 N/A 2.03 9.31 Northern Trust Corporation 90 3.39 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Northern Trust Corporation has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106.6, which is potential 14.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 80.5% respectively. 8.2% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.