Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

As Asset Management companies, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.16 N/A 2.03 10.49 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.97 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 14.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares. About 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.