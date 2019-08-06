Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.11 N/A 2.03 10.49 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.18 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.