Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

As Asset Management businesses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.04 N/A 2.03 10.49 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.50 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ares Management Corporation has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 27.07%. Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $30.25, with potential upside of 11.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ares Management Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.