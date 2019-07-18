Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Reaches $21.22 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (CEL) Raised By 29.06%

Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL) had an increase of 29.06% in short interest. CEL’s SI was 94,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.06% from 73,300 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CEL)’s short sellers to cover CEL’s short positions. The SI to Cellcom Israel LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.16%. It closed at $3.22 lastly. It is down 34.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CEL News: 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Received Labor Dispute Announcement by Histadrut, the Union Representing the Company’s Employees; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Under Announcement, Employees Would Be Entitled to Take Organizational Steps, Including a Strike, as of March 26; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM 4Q ARPU 53.6 SHEKELS; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM ISRAEL 4Q REV. 975M SHEKELS; 15/04/2018 – CELLCOM WINS ISRAELI ARMY TENDER: GLOBES; 11/03/2018 – CELLCOM: HISTADRUT CALLS LABOR DISPUTE OVER STALLED TALKS; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Announces a Labor Dispute; 25/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Names Sholem Lapidot to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM ISRAEL 4Q EBITDA MARGIN +19.4%

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 476,425 shares traded. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has declined 23.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $6.37B company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $23.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JEF worth $572.94 million more.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $376.21 million. It operates through two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-line. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of services and products in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services.