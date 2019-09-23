Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Reaches $19.99 After 3.00% Up Move; VIVA GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VAUCF) Shorts Increased By 80%

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.06 million shares traded. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has declined 13.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.94B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $20.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JEF worth $178.05M more.

VIVA GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VAUCF) had an increase of 80% in short interest. VAUCF’s SI was 3,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 80% from 2,000 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 0 days are for VIVA GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VAUCF)’s short sellers to cover VAUCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.183 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of services and products in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.94 billion. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. It has a 6.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services.

More notable recent Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum, PriceSmart to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jefferies Financial Group Announces Special Dividend of Spectrum Brands Common Stock – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jefferies EPS estimates, price target lowered by KBW – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Financial to distribute 7.51M Spectrum Brands common shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Viva Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Nevada, the United States. The company has market cap of $4.56 million. It holds 100% interest in the Tonopah gold project, an exploration/evaluation project with 444 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 8,762 acres located in Ralston Valley, Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aintree Resources Inc. and changed its name to Viva Gold Corp. in January 2018.

Another recent and important Viva Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VAUCF) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Viva Gold Announces High-Grade Drill Results at its Tonopah Project Including 1.5 Meters at 138 grams/ton Gold – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2018.