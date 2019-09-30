Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Reaches $18.39 After 6.00% Up Move; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Nisource (NI) Stake By $315,336

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 25.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 11,262 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 55,916 shares with $1.61M value, up from 44,654 last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $11.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 1.45 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.49M shares traded. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has declined 13.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $5.52 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $19.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JEF worth $330.96 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 85,975 shares. Hightower Limited owns 13,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Management invested in 0.15% or 13,355 shares. 295,464 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Personal Advisors Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 0.13% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 159,663 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) reported 0% stake. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 30,719 shares. Andra Ap reported 175,000 shares stake. 20,138 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. 2.67M are held by Luminus Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 203,893 shares in its portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Vanguard World Fds (VDC) stake by 15,060 shares to 82,137 valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 46,101 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of services and products in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. It has a 4.33 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services.

