Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Contrasting side by side

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.07 N/A 2.03 10.49 SEI Investments Company 55 5.47 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than SEI Investments Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and SEI Investments Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.36% and an $23 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 71.1%. About 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.