Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.16 N/A 2.03 10.49 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.67 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

$23 is Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.03%. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Group plc’s potential upside is 21.52% and its consensus target price is $23.55. The data provided earlier shows that Janus Henderson Group plc appears more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 65.4%. 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.