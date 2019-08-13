Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Contrasting side by side

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.09 N/A 2.03 10.49 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 21.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 19.79% respectively. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.