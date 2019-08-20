Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Valuation Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Increased Its Position; United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Ventas (VTR) Holding by $826,434

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 13,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 202,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 189,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 1.09 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 9.72M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20,083 shares to 15,043 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Com by 26,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,987 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,422 are owned by Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Llc. 11,816 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 24,369 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. Carroll Associates invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Aviva Plc owns 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 215,476 shares. Regent Lc reported 4,156 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Dallas Securities stated it has 4,863 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,158 shares. Td Asset holds 106,863 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 70,572 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 8,639 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Chevy Chase owns 297,044 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,156 shares to 440,200 shares, valued at $50.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 19,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).