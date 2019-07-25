Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Position by $1.73 Million as Share Price Rose; First Horizon National (FHN) Market Valuation Declined While Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 5.39M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 2.66M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl holds 0.27% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 92,300 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Incorporated has 0.93% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fmr Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 26.57M shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com owns 229,004 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 4,442 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,600 shares. Mesirow reported 0.19% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 962,092 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.06% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 300,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,414 shares.

