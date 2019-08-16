Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Holding by $1.73 Million as Valuation Declined; Cme Group Cl A (CME) Share Price Rose While Capital International LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $3.07 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 18.15M shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares to 117,422 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 64,770 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 18,760 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.42% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). California-based Cap Intl Ca has invested 0.85% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Steinberg Asset has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,247 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited holds 2.98% or 639,497 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 206 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 83,827 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,944 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc invested in 2.11% or 62,549 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 4.49% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 499,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability has 16,309 shares.

