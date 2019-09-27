Jd Com (Put) (JD) Holder Jane Street Group Lowered Its Stake by $11.81 Million; Rockland Trust Co Trimmed Its Union Pac (UNP) Position as Stock Price Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 31,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 80,394 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 111,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.78. About 1.81M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 393,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 127,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 521,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 19.63 million shares traded or 62.76% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Summit Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,730 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.2% stake. 3,585 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Carderock Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,785 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 385,512 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.38% or 390,210 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,681 shares. 992,071 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Sunbelt reported 4,332 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Family Firm Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,990 shares. 272,452 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Appleton Ma holds 14,965 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Barnett stated it has 2.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,925 shares to 418,308 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 6,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Call) (NYSE:RNG) by 31,900 shares to 36,200 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Ser Solutions (ALFA) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call).