JD.com (JD) Stock Rating Maintained at Mizuho; The $31.0000 Target Indicates 1.11% Potential; Weibo (WB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of WB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $43.6000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

They currently have a $31.0000 target on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Mizuho’s target would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous stock close. This was revealed in analysts note on Wednesday morning.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can the Growth in Alibaba Stock Continue Amid Geopolitical Whirlwinds? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Alibaba Stock Ahead of Its Earnings? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 2.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.40 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited accumulated 3.49% or 176,965 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 151,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Limited has 0.06% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd stated it has 49,875 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 4,825 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 15,955 shares. Baillie Gifford Co has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 26,310 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mariner Limited Liability owns 3,768 shares. 534,768 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 4,412 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 120,248 shares.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

The stock increased 12.89% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 46.37M shares traded or 278.88% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.06’s average target is 4.57% above currents $30.66 stock price. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Benchmark. CLSA upgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. CLSA has “Outperform” rating and $31 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84M for 153.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $51.41 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 208.57 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Two Big Reasons to â€˜Buy The Dipâ€™ in Otherwise-turbulent JD Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.