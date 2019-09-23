Jd Com (JD) Stake Held by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Stake by $11.40 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 504,926 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 1.90M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 251,284 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 177,093 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 1.11% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership owns 1.59M shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,833 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd has 469,320 shares. Md Sass Serv holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 359,202 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 8,585 shares. Bb&T accumulated 9,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 281,501 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Piedmont Investment holds 0.01% or 5,602 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 54,388 shares to 164,181 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,050 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).