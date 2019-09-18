Jd Com (JD) Shares Declined While Investure Cut Stake by $451,320; Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 149,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 143,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.97M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.47M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield holds 12,839 shares. Invsts holds 115,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa invested in 121,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 6,148 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 39,318 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa holds 6,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 901,197 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thomasville Comml Bank owns 44,713 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Marco Inv Mgmt holds 16,445 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brookfield Asset invested in 0.07% or 217,526 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,370 shares to 30,638 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,843 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

