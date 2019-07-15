Jd.Com (JD) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position; As T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Market Value Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Holding by $2.40 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 4.43M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 23,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.49M, down from 348,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 367,946 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – FIRM HAS CHANGED PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN LINE ITEMS OF ITS INCOME STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 4,100 shares to 118,767 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.87 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.87 per share. TROW’s profit will be $442.21 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.82M for 155.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54,700 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

