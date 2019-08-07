Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Stake by $13.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Stockbridge Partners Has Cut Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $61.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 10.77M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 344,362 shares traded or 86.90% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL)

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $165.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,770 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 6,103 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 104,047 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 113,984 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 8,704 shares. Bard Assoc reported 1.27% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,509 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 14 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 280,583 shares. Comm Commercial Bank owns 1,213 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 67,663 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Co reported 9,460 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shell Asset Management Commerce holds 3,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,700 shares.

