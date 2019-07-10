Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Position by $515,040; One Gas (OGS) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted Position by $712,000

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,675 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 246,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 18,584 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 5.31 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.85M for 151.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (Put) by 345,000 shares to 445,200 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Assetmark holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 200,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.02% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 75,607 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking accumulated 6,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 33,577 shares. Cordasco Net reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer holds 2,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has 15,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Focused Wealth stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 129,400 shares to 770,400 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 113,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,500 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

