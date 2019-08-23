Jd Com (JD) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Holding by $692,880 as Share Price Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, 1St Source Bank Lifted Its Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $500.27. About 287,228 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 23,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 26,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 19.84 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd invested in 4,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Destination Wealth reported 171 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1,119 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.28% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 480 shares. Argent Trust Comm has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 744 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.29% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cypress Capital Gru reported 728 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 4.83 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 726 shares. Adirondack, a New York-based fund reported 22 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 41,802 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 7,406 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited invested in 4.85% or 2.43 million shares.

