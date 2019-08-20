Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in State Str (STT) by $6.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 182.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 95,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 148,367 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 52,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 2.75M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 74,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 271,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 14.56 million shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 18,976 shares to 2,326 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 46,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,875 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).