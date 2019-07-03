Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.90 Million; Resolution Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake by $92.37 Million; Share Value Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 5.99 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 507,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.44 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $940.01M for 13.84 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $406.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

