Jd.Com (JD) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Holding by $141.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 120,450 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 34.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 39.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 9.84 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 4.73 million shares to 14.43 million shares, valued at $846.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 370,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 156.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.