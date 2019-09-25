Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.02 Million; Corecommodity Management Trimmed Its Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) as Stock Value Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 334,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 809,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 9.29M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 32,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 77,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 110,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 2.05 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Electron Prtnrs Ltd invested in 5.02% or 2.02 million shares. 10,222 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 91,157 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 16,482 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 57,090 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 34,300 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3.93M shares. Granahan Investment Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,511 shares. 85,497 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,424 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 36,108 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39M for 30.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,267 shares to 31,024 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 74,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 62.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.76M shares to 6.95M shares, valued at $149.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 5.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

