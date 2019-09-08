Jd.Com (JD) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Holding by $39.09 Million; Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 693,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 385.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 10,780 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 351,075 shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Jennison Associate Lc stated it has 8,634 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 43,128 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 1,857 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc. Security Natl reported 1,000 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 19,809 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 30,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.28% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 89,947 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.12% or 24,255 shares. Origin Asset Llp has 4,006 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 0.25% or 94,630 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,608 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 105,577 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15,795 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (Put) (VNQ) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D).