Jd Com (JD) Share Price Declined While Investure Cut Stake; Interocean Capital Cut Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.37 Million

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.66M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 235,816 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.92 million, down from 261,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 919,663 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 60.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

