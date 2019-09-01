Jd Com (JD) Position Has Increased by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; Eqis Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $418,668

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 2.23 million shares. 490 are owned by Horrell Mngmt. Ssi Inv Management holds 6,391 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,596 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,604 are held by Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Utah Retirement System has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Manhattan Co reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wade G W holds 2.05% or 155,439 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus And holds 44,459 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Llc holds 7,456 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc stated it has 37,677 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 471,991 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,184 shares to 4,893 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,136 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87M shares, valued at $251.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).