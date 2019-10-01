Jd Com (JD) Holding Held by Viking Global Investors Lp; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.88 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 4.34 million shares traded or 47.33% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 175.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 20.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 31.82M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963.89 million, up from 11.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 8.39 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,470 shares to 114,172 shares, valued at $123.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covetrus Inc by 508,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

