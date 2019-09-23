Jd Com (JD) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped Position by $15.47 Million as Shares Declined; As Brt Apartments (BRT) Stock Declined, Holder Towerview Has Lowered Position by $682,052

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61M, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 6.41M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 15,612 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.58 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Next Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Millennium Management Ltd Liability accumulated 35,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 120,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd invested in 574,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 4,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 134,677 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Bailard accumulated 0.02% or 22,155 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 1,300 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 15,552 shares.

