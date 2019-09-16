Jd Com (JD) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $15.47 Million; Carmignac Gestion Raised Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 29,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.36 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 7.03M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 153,532 shares to 129,950 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 679,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.12% or 144,106 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 74,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Laurion LP owns 500 shares. 95,912 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,337 shares. 86,862 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 210 shares stake. Davy Asset Management Limited invested in 3,435 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 622 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 25,300 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Holderness Invests holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shelton Mgmt holds 0.19% or 31,962 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 10,154 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 508,837 shares to 445,231 shares, valued at $59.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 46,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,420 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).