Jd Com (JD) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $13.31 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 9.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 443,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 7.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.31 million, down from 7.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 11.06M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33 million shares to 138.83M shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).