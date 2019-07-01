Jd.Com (JD) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Cut Cerner (CERN) Holding by $1.38 Million; Valuation Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 1.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 13.42 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Management Comm holds 0.08% or 6,595 shares. Bartlett And Co Lc holds 15,707 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 250 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested in 4,984 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 54,627 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 19,817 shares. Century holds 0.21% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital accumulated 48,859 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 165,362 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Strs Ohio stated it has 11,289 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated invested in 50,176 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 19,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.72M for 31.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,280 shares to 31,395 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.55 million for 156.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 20,000 shares to 244,250 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 23,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

