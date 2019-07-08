Jd Com (JD) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Position by $7.01 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.81 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50M, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 594,835 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 233,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 974,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39 million, up from 741,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 5.34 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdin (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 94,770 shares to 165,078 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hld (NYSE:BAH) by 97,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,066 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $296.84M for 16.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.